Goldman Sachs says U.S. recession is not a foregone conclusion

Goldman Sachs sees a 35 percent chance of the U.S. economy going into a recession over the next 12 months. The investment bank points to slowing job and wage growth as the most encouraging signs that the national economy will continue to seek out gains. “We still see a very plausible non-recessionary four-step path from the high-inflation economy of the present to a low-inflation economy of the future,” wrote Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius in a report.