Grocers’ store brands win as inflation-weary shoppers trade down

Retail News
Grocers’ store brands win as inflation-weary shoppers trade downThe Wall Street Journal 12/14/2022
Sales of private label grocery products are on the rise as consumers look for less expensive ways to feed themselves and their families. Private labels offer retailers a higher margin alternative to national brand products. “We continue to expand and diversify our brands portfolio at every price point,” Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said earlier this month on the supermarket giant’s earnings call.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!