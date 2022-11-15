Grocery strength gives Walmart confidence to raise its outlook

Retail News
Grocery strength gives Walmart confidence to raise its outlookReuters 11/15/2022
The news is good at Walmart, which raised its annual forecast after its third-quarter sales increased 2.1 percent in the U.S. “Walmart U.S. continued to gain market share in grocery, helped by unit growth in our food business,” said CEO Doug McMillon. “We significantly improved our inventory position in the third quarter, and we’ll continue to make progress as we end the year.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!