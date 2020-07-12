Group says Coke and Pepsi are on the wrong side of the plastic war

Retail News
Group says Coke and Pepsi are on the wrong side of the plastic warFast Company 12/07/2020
Break Free From Plastic is calling on multinational corporations to reduce the use of single-use plastics whose use, it claims, could double by the year 2030. Offenders on the group’s list include Coca-Cola, which was identified as the worst of the worst. Coke is followed by PepsiCo and Nestle on the group’s wall of blame.
Discussions
