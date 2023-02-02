Gunman carrying AR-15-style rifle shot by police inside a Target store

Retail News
Gunman carrying AR-15-style rifle shot by police inside a Target storeThe Associated Press/ABC News 02/02/2023
A man carrying an AR-15-style rifle and 13 loaded ammunition magazines was fatally shot by police after he entered a Target in Omaha, NE. Police said they encountered the man in the store after responding to dozens of 911 calls. The unidentified man fired multiple shots as he entered the store. It is not clear if those shots were directed at any individuals.
Discussions
