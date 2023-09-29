Reuters
Unseasonably warm weather across the United States and Europe is affecting sales of heavy winter clothing, such as sweaters and coats, as the crucial holiday shopping season approaches. Retailers like H&M and Pepco Group have reported slower sales of autumnal items due to the warmer conditions. As a result, some stores are already implementing discounts to prevent an excess of unsold inventory at the end of the season, potentially impacting retailers like Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
