Unseasonably warm weather across the United States and Europe is affecting sales of heavy winter clothing, such as sweaters and coats, as the crucial holiday shopping season approaches. Retailers like H&M and Pepco Group have reported slower sales of autumnal items due to the warmer conditions. As a result, some stores are already implementing discounts to prevent an excess of unsold inventory at the end of the season, potentially impacting retailers like Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods.