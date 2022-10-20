Hermes to raise prices on its luxury goods

Retail News

Fortune

Hermes is taking up prices across its brands by five to 10 percent in January. That means that a Birkin bag, which currently costs about $7,200 will rise to about $8,000 next year. The company isn’t expecting pushback from its customers. Hermes plans to add 800 workers to its payroll in the second half of the year, a similar number to the first six months. “For the time being, we have no signs of slowdown in any of our markets,” said CFO Eric du Halgouet.