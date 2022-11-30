Retail News

H&M is cutting 1,500 jobs in cost reduction move

AP News 11/30/2022

H&M is cutting 1,500 jobs as part of a global plan to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The retailer expects to save about $190 million annually as a result of its actions. CEO Helena Helmersson said the company was aware of the human costs behind its decision and that H&M “will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step.”

