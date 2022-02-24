Home Depot looks to build with construction pro business

Retail News
Home Depot looks to build with construction pro businessCNBC 02/23/2022
Home Depot is hoping to increase its annual sales from $150 billion to $200 billion. A key to reaching that goal will be getting more orders from home construction professionals. The retailer currently grabs a high percentage of contractors’ convenience sales needed on the spot for jobs, but it sees a tremendous opportunity on getting a larger share of big, planned purchases ahead of the start of projects.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!