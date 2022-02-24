Retail News

Home Depot looks to build with construction pro business

CNBC 02/23/2022

Home Depot is hoping to increase its annual sales from $150 billion to $200 billion. A key to reaching that goal will be getting more orders from home construction professionals. The retailer currently grabs a high percentage of contractors’ convenience sales needed on the spot for jobs, but it sees a tremendous opportunity on getting a larger share of big, planned purchases ahead of the start of projects.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!