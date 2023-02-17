Instacart plans to grow with small business customers

Retail News
Instacart plans to grow with small business customersForbes 02/17/2023
Instacart is preparing to launch a version of its site tailored for small business customers as the delivery service looks to grab market share and increase revenues. The service, which is still under development, is focused on helping Instacart expand beyond its core grocery business customers and will put it in direct competition with Amazon.com and Walmart.
