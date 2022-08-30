Investors are impatient to hear Bed Bath & Beyond’s turnaround plan

Retail News
Investors are impatient to hear Bed Bath & Beyond’s turnaround planCNBC 08/30/2022
Bed Bath & Beyond investors have a lot of questions for the retailer as they look for signs of a turnaround in its business. The company is pursuing financing to shore up its balance sheet, addressing supply chain issues and trying to determine the right mix of national and private brands. It is also trying to determine if it would be better off selling or spinning off its Buybuy Baby chain.
