Jewel-Osco pilots automated kiosks in Chicago

Jewel-Osco pilots automated kiosks in ChicagoChicago Tribune 01/20/2021
Jewel-Osco is reported to be the first grocer in the U.S. to use automated pickup technology for online orders. The automated kiosk is located in the store’s parking lot. Customers go to the unit, scan a code and have their items delivered to them robotically. Customers’ orders are placed in the kiosk by the store’s associates.
