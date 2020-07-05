Kohl’s reopening stores as states relax stay-at-home orders

Retail News

Milwaukee Business Journal

Kohl’s is reopening stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah starting Monday following governors in those states relaxing some safety measures put in place after the coronavirus outbreak began. The retailer said it was implementing new safety measures at all the reopened stores to protect the safety of customers and employees. “We will continue to assess these new measures on an ongoing basis and apply our learnings and insights to our future store openings, when we make the decision to open additional stores,” the company said in a statement.