Macy’s has announced plans to open up to 30 smaller stores in strip malls over the next two years, marking a significant shift for the retailer as it seeks to move away from declining shopping malls. These smaller-format stores, about one-fifth the size of traditional locations, offer a more modern, open layout and focus on high convenience in high-traffic areas. This move comes as Macy’s grapples with challenges, including reduced mall foot traffic and changing spending habits among its core customers.