CNBC
Macy’s has announced plans to open up to 30 smaller stores in strip malls over the next two years, marking a significant shift for the retailer as it seeks to move away from declining shopping malls. These smaller-format stores, about one-fifth the size of traditional locations, offer a more modern, open layout and focus on high convenience in high-traffic areas. This move comes as Macy’s grapples with challenges, including reduced mall foot traffic and changing spending habits among its core customers.
Chipotle Tests Automation for Burrito Bowls and Salads
Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing automation technology from startup Hyphen to assemble burrito bowls and salads for digital orders. This move marks Chipotle’s second venture into automation after its robot “Chippy” started making tortilla chips a year ago. While many…
Big Food vs. Big Pharma: Companies Bet on Snacking Just as Weight Loss Drugs Boom
Major food companies are doubling down on snacking as consumer habits shift, but the rise of weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic poses a potential threat to their growth. These drugs, known as GLP-1 agonists, suppress appetites and can…
Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes Speed Up as Fewer Drivers Wait in Line
Fast-food drive-thru lanes have become speedier as fewer customers opt for in-car ordering, reveals an annual study by Intouch Insight. The average time spent in a drive-thru lane decreased by 29 seconds this year, with order wait times being 25…
Some 300,000 Onewheel Electric Skateboards Recalled After 4 Deaths and Dozens of Reported Injuries
Around 300,000 Onewheel electric skateboards have been recalled by Future Motion following dozens of reported injuries and four fatalities between 2019 and 2021. The U.S. Consumer and Product Safety Commission stated that the skateboards can become unstable if their limits…