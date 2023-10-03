CNBC

Macy’s has announced plans to open up to 30 smaller stores in strip malls over the next two years, marking a significant shift for the retailer as it seeks to move away from declining shopping malls. These smaller-format stores, about one-fifth the size of traditional locations, offer a more modern, open layout and focus on high convenience in high-traffic areas. This move comes as Macy’s grapples with challenges, including reduced mall foot traffic and changing spending habits among its core customers.

Some 300,000 Onewheel Electric Skateboards Recalled After 4 Deaths and Dozens of Reported Injuries

Around 300,000 Onewheel electric skateboards have been recalled by Future Motion following dozens of reported injuries and four fatalities between 2019 and 2021. The U.S. Consumer and Product Safety Commission stated that the skateboards can become unstable if their limits…