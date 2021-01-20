Merchandise promoting failed coup attempt are still being sold online

Retail News
Merchandise promoting failed coup attempt are still being sold onlineThe New York Times 01/19/2021
Online platforms Amazon, Etsy and Shopify have been attempting to remove merchandise promoting debunked allegations that the November presidential election was stolen as well as individuals, conspiracy theory and hate groups that promote them. Pledges made by the platforms to remove divisive merchandise have fallen short to date.
