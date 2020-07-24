Neiman Marcus took Manhattan and now leaves it

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Neiman Marcus, which hailed its new stores in the Hudson Yards mall as the epitome of luxury experiential retailing, is abandoning the location after just over a year. The department store retailer is going through bankruptcy proceedings and listed the Manhattan property along with two in Florida and one in Washington state as casualties in its attempt to get its financial house in order. “We have carefully analyzed all of the changes that have occurred in the retail environment as a result of COVID-19. Customers are and will continue to shop differently than they did prior to the pandemic,” said Amber Seikaly, Neiman Marcus vice president. “We are assessing each store in how they maximize customer relationships and optimize profitability.