Noncompete agreements hurt women and people of color more

Noncompete agreements hurt women and people of color moreUSA Today 01/20/2023
The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would eliminate the use of non-compete agreements in most employment contracts. The agency contends that such agreements drive down the incomes of all workers and not just those who have agreed to such clauses as terms of employment. Research shows that women and people of color are more adversely affected by such contracts.
