Nordstrom to lay off store associates

Retail News

USA Today

Nordstrom, which closed stores in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, has said that current conditions will require the retailer to lay off an unspecified number of workers. “While our hope was to bring back every one of our employees as our stores reopened,” the retailer said in a statement Thursday, “based on our needs today, and what we anticipate our needs being in the future, we must adjust the size of our store sales force.”