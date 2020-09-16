Retail News

Pandemic consumer trends fuel Thrive Market’s growth

Forbes 09/16/2020

Thrive Market, the online subscription service offering organic and other good-for-you products, has seen its sales increase 90 percent since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. The e-tailer has tapped into an increased desire to eat more nutritious products while offering a convenient shopping environment in sync with customers’ desires to avoid going to stores.

