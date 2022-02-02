Restaurants continue to struggle against COVID-19 pandemic

Retail News

CNBC

The National Restaurant Association is forecasting that foodservice sales will grow to $898 billion this year, up from $799 billion in 2021. The grey cloud around this silver lining is that sales will actually remain below pre-pandemic levels when adjusted for inflation. “When you survey restaurant operators, 76 percent across the country now say that business currently is worse than it was three months ago. It remains a fairly volatile and uncertain environment” said Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of the National Restaurant Association’s research & knowledge group.