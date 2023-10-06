Retail Theft Losses Mount From Shoplifting, Flash Mobs — And Organized Crime

The surge in violent and organized retail crime is causing significant losses for major retailers like Target, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, and Walmart. Retail theft losses escalated to $112.1 billion in 2022, a 19% increase from the previous year, according to the 2023 National Retail Security Survey. The rise in theft incidents, often involving violence or threats, is impacting company earnings, prompting store closures, and increasing security measures, leaving both employees and customers uneasy.