Retailers go big on Halloween as Christmas concerns linger

Retail News
Retailers go big on Halloween as Christmas concerns lingerCNBC 10/10/2022
Nearly 70 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, the same amount as before the pandemic, and retailers are trotting out 12-foot skeletons and mummies as consumers get in the spirit of the holiday. Merchants are hoping that added sales for Halloween will provide a revenue and profit hedge going into the Christmas selling season.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!