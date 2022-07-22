Senate Democrats introduce bill to legalize cannabis

Retail News

ABC News

The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would legalize marijuana at the federal level and give the Food and Drug Administration oversight for the drug similar to alcohol and tobacco. “I’d ask my colleagues in the Senate to think long and hard about what keeping the federal government stuck in yesteryear means for public health and safety,” said Sen. Ron Wyden. “By failing to act, the federal government is empowering the illicit cannabis market, it’s ruining lives and propping up deeply rooted racism in our criminal justice system, it’s holding back small cannabis businesses from growing and creating jobs in their communities.”