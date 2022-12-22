Severe winter storm threatens last-minute package deliveries

Retail News

NBC News

Residents in areas of the country affected by the massive winter storm driven by a strong arctic high-pressure system are wondering if their holiday packages will arrive on time. “This is a reminder of what happened the final Christmas week of 2013,” said Satish Jindel, founder and president of ShipMatrix, referring to storms that forced late deliveries that year. Mr. Jindel remains optimistic, however, that shippers have learned a great deal about logistics since then and ways to reroute packages to their destinations on time.