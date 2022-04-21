Starbucks accuses union of pressuring workers to join

Retail News
Starbucks accuses union of pressuring workers to joinCNBC 04/21/2022
In its months-long campaign to unionize the chain’s employees across the country, Workers United has reportedly filed dozens of complaints with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming that Starbucks has threatened to retaliate against workers if they vote for union representation. For the first time, Starbucks’ management has fired back, filing two claims that allege the union intimidated baristas, thereby breaking federal labor laws.
