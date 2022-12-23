Survey: Workers on average want $73.7k to switch jobs

Retail News

CBS News

Responding to a recent Federal Reserve Bank survey, workers on average said they would settle for no less than $73,700 to be enticed into switching jobs, an increase of $3,300 from last year and the highest average found to date by the poll. The averages for college grads was $92,100 vs. $59,800 for non-degree-holders. The number of workers quitting jobs has skyrocketed as of late — over 4 million quit their jobs per month this year.