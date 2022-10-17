Target CEO recommends proper nutrition, rest and exercise for peak job performance

Retail News
Target CEO recommends proper nutrition, rest and exercise for peak job performanceCNBC 10/17/2022
Target CEO Brian Cornell said that he learned that taking care of himself led to better results in his career. Mr. Cornell said that he had found himself getting too little sleep, drinking too much coffee and not leaving time for exercise and relaxation at an earlier point in his career and discovered that more effort didn’t translate into results.
