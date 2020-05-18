Target extends frontline’s hazard pay raise for through July 4

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Target announced that it will continue to pay hourly workers an additional $2 an hour and offer double-pay for overtime hours through July 4 in appreciation for their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak. “At the outset of the pandemic, we knew there was a long road ahead, that we would have to pace ourselves,” wrote CEO Brian Cornell in an email to employees. “These pay and benefits extensions are intended to help you and your family do just that as we all continue to support each other and move forward.”