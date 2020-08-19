Target posts record quarterly results

Retail News
Target posts record quarterly resultsMinneapolis Star Tribune 08/19/2020
Target posted a 24.3 percent gain in same-store sales as digital comps skyrocketed 195 percent and physical locations posted a 10.9 percent gain. Sales of same-day services, including Shipt deliveries and in-store and drive up pickup, grew 273 percent. “I think one of the biggest changes we saw from [quarter one to quarter two] is the return to guest shopping in our physical stores and the exceptional growth we saw in in-store shopping in an environment where many Americans were turning to digital to fulfill their needs,” said CEO Brian Cornell.
