Retail News

The nature of tech work has changed

The Wall Street Journal 03/04/2022

Skilled technology workers found they liked the added flexibility that came from working at home during the pandemic. Many have little or no interest in going back to the office full time now that medical safety restrictions are being lifted. This new way of working poses challenges for employers but also opens up opportunities to recruit talent with fewer limits when it comes to geographical distance.

