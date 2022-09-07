UPS and the Teamsters look ahead to contract negotiations

Retail News

Fortune

UPS and the Teamsters union are expected next spring to begin negotiating a new contract to replace the current agreement, which expires in July of next year. A strike could significantly affect the national economy as six percent of the U.S. gross domestic product is tied to UPS’s delivery services. The union is seeking higher wages and improved working conditions for its members. “We want a contract that provides wins for our employees and that provides UPS the flexibility to stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry,” UPS said. “We believe we’ll continue to find common ground with the Teamsters and reach an agreement that’s good for everyone involved.”