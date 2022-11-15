Walmart agrees to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

Retail News
Walmart agrees to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuitsThe Wall Street Journal 11/15/2022
Walmart has reached a deal to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits brought by states and municipalities for its role in the nation’s opioid crisis. The retailer maintains that the settlement is not an admission of guilt. Walmart intends to pay the settlement almost immediately unlike CVS and Walgreens, which will spread payments out over 10 years.
Discussions
