Retail News

Walmart merging wholesale clubs into Flipkart in India

The Wall Street Journal 07/23/2020

Walmart is combining its Best Price Modern Wholesale stores in India with its Flipkart e-commerce venture in the Asian nation. The retailer operates 28 warehouse club-style locations in the country. Walmart, which acquired a 77 percent stake in Flipkart in 2018, led an investment round last week that gave it even more control.

