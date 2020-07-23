Walmart merging wholesale clubs into Flipkart in India

Retail News
Walmart merging wholesale clubs into Flipkart in IndiaThe Wall Street Journal 07/23/2020
Walmart is combining its Best Price Modern Wholesale stores in India with its Flipkart e-commerce venture in the Asian nation. The retailer operates 28 warehouse club-style locations in the country. Walmart, which acquired a 77 percent stake in Flipkart in 2018, led an investment round last week that gave it even more control.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!