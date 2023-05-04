A new chain in Canada arises in former Bed Bath & Beyond locations

Retail News

A new retailer – rooms + spaces – is looking to succeed in Canada where Bed Bath & Beyond failed. The concept, the brainchild of serial entrepreneur Doug Putman, plans to open a concept that is an improved version of the store it replaces. “We want to take what was good about Bed Bath but we want to make it even better,” Mr. Putman said. “They were great for a time and lost their way.”