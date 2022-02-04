Alexa to alert Prime members to upcoming sales

Retail News
Alexa to alert Prime members to upcoming salesCNBC 04/01/2022
Amazon.com announced that Alexa will notify Prime members up to 24 hours in advance when items they have purchased or added to their wish lists are going on sale. Amazon Echo devices will turn yellow when an item of interest is about to go on sale. Prime members can then ask Alexa to remind them when the item’s price has dropped.
Discussions
