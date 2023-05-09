Retail News

Amazon is selling t-shirts and toys through mobile games

Reuters/Financial Post 05/09/2023

Amazon.com has begun selling physical merchandise such as t-shirts and toys to mobile game players. The retail, technology and logistics giant has teamed up with the makers of Pokemon Go to offer products related to a new game through its Amazon Anywhere business-to-business program.

Source: Reuters/Financial Post

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

    Discussions
    Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!