Amazon is selling t-shirts and toys through mobile games

Amazon is selling t-shirts and toys through mobile gamesReuters/Financial Post 05/09/2023
Amazon.com has begun selling physical merchandise such as t-shirts and toys to mobile game players. The retail, technology and logistics giant has teamed up with the makers of Pokemon Go to offer products related to a new game through its Amazon Anywhere business-to-business program.
Source: Reuters/Financial Post
