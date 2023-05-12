Amazon is set on getting grocery right

Retail News
Amazon is set on getting grocery rightThe Wall Street Journal 05/12/2023
Amazon.com currently holds a three percent share of the U.S. grocery market, well behind Walmart’s 30 percent and Kroger’s 11 percent. Costco, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize and Publix are also ahead of Amazon, which plans to continue scaling its grocery business despite a recent pullback on new store openings.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
