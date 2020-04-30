Another 3.8M Americans file for unemployment

Retail News

USA Today

Roughly 3.8 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the six-week total to around 30 million. “The COVID-19 crisis has made us accustomed and de-sensitized to previously unthinkable phenomena, but today marks a tough reality for our country and for American workers,’’ Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation, said in a statement. “The real question now is how many of these millions of workers flooding into state unemployment systems make it out to the other side with a payment.”