Apple hints at new ‘Hi, Speed’ iPhone set high expectations for today’s event

The Apple rumor mill is churning at full speed this morning in anticipation of today’s new product event, scheduled for 1:00 pm eastern. Apple revealed a tagline — “Hi, Speed” — for new iPhone 12 models that has experts speculating the new devices will include support for 5G cellular technology. The scuttebut has it that Apple will introduce four new iPhone models in the line: a 5.4-inch model, smaller than any of its current models; two 6.1-inch models; and a high-end 6.7-inch model, the largest yet. Apple stock rose over 6 percent at points yesterday.