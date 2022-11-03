Albertsons puts its digital transformation on the fast track
Albertsons’ digital initiatives aim to solve its unique challenges when it comes to delivering customer-centric service.
Chris Rupp, Albertsons EVP, chief customer and digital officer, speaking at the recent eTail West 2022 conference, detailed the grocer’s criteria for determining whether it will build, buy or partner to implement new solutions that make shopping easy, fun, convenient and delightful.
Build – for differentiated functionality
Albertsons uses in-store associates to fulfill online orders, so it developed its picking app internally in conjunction with pickers. Key features support offline operation to avoid unproductive movements when WiFi is not available, pick paths for multiple store layouts and order sorting based on multiple criteria such as number of orders, items in order, order pick-up time. The app has an alert feature that notifies pickers when customers need immediate assistance with locked liquor cabinets, etc., so they can multitask while fulfilling orders. Ms. Rupp revealed that there has been a 15 percent increase in on-time delivery when using the new tool.
Buy – for a specific purpose
Albertsons acquired Mealime, a recipe-intelligence platform that gives shoppers access to 1,200 proprietary recipes. The platform serves up recipes to customers based on their criteria — healthy, vegan, gluten-free, etc. All ingredients are loaded into a cart, after quantities are rationalized across recipes, and categorized as fresh and staples so consumers may determine what they need. Ms. Rupp indicated that this tool saves the average consumer up to an hour.
Partner – for complementary capabilities
Albertsons partners with DoorDash, like many other retailers. Ms. Rupp’s view was that both parties bring something to the equation to execute a local play to solve shoppers’ immediate meal needs. The company’s DoubleDash service provides 30-minute delivery and flexibility for consumers to order meals from local restaurants, items from other non-competitive participating retailers, as well as groceries, side items, alcohol and other essentials from Albertsons in one drop-off.
“Our biggest growth opportunity is to develop deeper relationships with customers — the people who live in our neighborhoods,” Ms. Rupp said.
Determining how to select and deploy digital tools to meet growth goals is helping Albertsons get to know customers better and to deliver tangible benefits.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What criteria do you think grocers and other retailers should use to determine whether to build, buy or partner to implement new technology solutions? Do you find that retailers generally make the right decisions on how to proceed when deploying new technologies?
President, Spieckerman Retail
Well, this definitely resonates! My top retail trajectory for the last couple of years has been “buy, build, or bridge.” It’s a big question for retailers. The most successful retailers are employing all three strategies and reserving the right to shift between them. Buying is frequently triggered by a desire to acquire user or customer bases or to fully own data. More recently, I’ve noted an uptick on the bridge side of the equation (partnerships). It’s often the most agile choice and can serve as a runway for future building or buying. Partnerships allow retailers to test the waters prior to acquisition or to learn the ropes before building solutions internally. Those who provide bridge solutions to retailers would be wise to factor in these possibilities.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
For nearly all retail applications, buy or partner strategies are usually the most economical. Most retail applications solve common business or customer problems and a vendor-built solution is a smart choice. While vendor solutions may need some customizations for some unique retailer-specific processes, hopefully 80 percent can be covered by the core solution. The build strategy is typically the best approach for large retailers that have the IT resources to handle the development or instances where the application is so unique that no vendor has developed the application for other retailers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given its scale, Albertsons is right to focus on building its own capability in core functions like online fulfillment. However when it comes to speedy meal solutions, it makes perfect sense to partner with DoorDash. For Albertsons to build such a nimble solution for a (relative to overall grocery) low volume category makes no sense and would not be profitable. This blended, agnostic approach is the right one and it is one that more and more retailers are adopting.
Consulting Partner, TCS
Many technology leaders believe that their value comes from building something unique – this comes from hubris or ignorance. And they try to build in-house, instead of focusing their efforts on architecture and integrating stuff. In nearly every case, those tech initiatives becomes millstone and drag the entire business.
Most leaders believe that their business is truly unique or there is no product out there that does what they need to do. The critical question is – is it driving a competitive advantage? And is the advantage sustainable if it takes six to 12 months or more to build?
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Buying or partnering makes the most sense most of the time. It’s quicker, cheaper, and allows the company to focus on its core mission. Trying to build requires more resources and takes more time – neither is useful as stores strive to keep up.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
it depends on the retailer and its specific needs and capabilities and, no, most retailers don’t have the infrastructure or internal expertise to make the right call without good external advice. One caveat about build; if that’s the route a retailer chooses – and it often could be the right answer – it should be built with open source tools. Proprietary systems look good, but let’s remember that Kmart was once the leader in retail tech and look where that got them.