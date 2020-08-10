Amazon rolls out virtual vacation tours that include shopping
Amazon has introduced Amazon Explore, which allows consumers to virtually take classes, tour exotic places and (surprise, surprise) shop at exotic locales.
Consumers can book one-on-one live-streamed sessions with local tour guides, instructors and personal shoppers. Most sessions last from 30 to 60 minutes. Prices range from as low as $10 for some shopping sessions to as high as $210.
Among the 86 experiences currently being offered across categories:
- Cultures & Landmarks: Virtually tour the Berlin Wall ($99), a 500-year-old mansion in Peru ($70) or Mexico City’s urban art scene ($47). Amazon’s says the experience will enable participants to “see famous landmarks or discover quiet corners where only locals go.”
- Learning & Creativity: Learn how to tango from the streets of Argentina ($90), throw a home sushi party from Tokyo ($49) or make Montreal-style bagels ($129). This options will enable participants to “learn skills from picture taking to empanada making and more.”
- Shopping: Virtually shop for traditional arts and crafts from Old Town Ljubljana in Slovenia ($69), for cookware from Tokyo’s Kitchen Town ($45) or for wooden boxes and bowls at a gallery in Costa Rica ($45). “Browse boutiques and markets to find one-of-a-kind items you can’t get anywhere else,” according to Amazon.
The sessions are interactive and customizable. Users can ask questions of the host or even a shop owner. Participants can direct the host to spend more time on one part of a tour or lesson and skip another, and take screenshots throughout the experience.
In-session shopping is available across many experiences. Purchased items are charged to the individual’s Amazon account and shipped out by the session’s host.
Amazon is recruiting hosts “to share what you love and get paid to do it.” Amazon Explore is currently in beta and only available to U.S. customers by invite.
Amazon Explore merges a number of virtual offerings that have loomed larger amid the global pandemic, including online cooking classes from stores and one-on-one virtual shopping from social networks and retailers, including Amazon Live. With restrictions placed on travel, major tour companies have introduced a number of virtual tours, although most don’t offer opportunities to shop for souvenirs.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think virtual shopping at faraway locales will hold appeal for American consumers? Do you expect rival retailers or companies in other industries to offer similar programs to Amazon Explore?
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Sign me up. Having a passion for travel and exploration and given the limitations imposed as a result of COVID-19, I’m antsy. Not only will Amazon Explore provide opportunity to visit places people have considered going and get a flavor for the culture, etc., but they will also have the chance to shop some local wares.
If this works — and I think it will — and is found appealing by consumers, other retailers and brands will surely follow.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This will never replace the thrill of actually visiting and exploring places in person, but it is nevertheless a smart and creative idea that fits in with our currently socially distanced lifestyles. Aside from the pandemic, I see this as one of the ways in which online shopping will become more immersive and interesting. Sure, it will never replace more transactional means of online commerce, but it is a nice addition for those looking for gifts, for special items, or to be entertained. It is also a really great way to showcase global retail talent and to get store and brand owners in front of a much wider audience. All that said, the success will depend on execution. The promotional video looks good, but that needs to be replicated into the actual experience.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
We have weird stuff happening. People are missing travel so much that there is demand for flights to nowhere. For Amazon this is yet another way to nudge shoppers.
I think the uptake will be small as a percentage of Amazon shoppers, and it will be a niche product for quite sometime. But the sheer number of Amazon shopper means that in absolute terms it could rival someone like Pier 1 Imports in its heyday.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
I think virtual shopping absolutely holds appeal for consumers. And I love this idea as it evolves the way we use the web and engage with physical experiences. There is also a tremendous amount of learning Amazon will get on how to engage people in their homes via a web interaction. I could see this evolving into full suites of e-retail similar to Zoom trade show rooms and many other possibilities as e-commerce evolves.
There are a few Chinese companies doing remote retail via web but it’s not clear if they are doing the classes and tours part. I don’t see large retail rivals here doing this, they aren’t set up for it and are trying to catch-up with their traditional digital efforts. If anything I would see Netflix, Facebook or Google/YouTube trying to do something similar to capitalize on their ecosystems. I love to read about exciting things like this and I hope it pans out the way they envision and more.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Seriously?
CEO/Founder, Crobox
I think this is a new market that not only provides an opportunity for retail or travel agencies, it also taps into the global gig economy where, worldwide, the number of tour guides will rise. With travel being restricted for an unlimited time, I certainly believe there is a market and demand for this need. People will have the budget available to digitally travel the world and get exclusive shopping opportunities from different places, all while staying on the couch!
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Amazon Explore is the next best option to being there without the cost or current hassle of travel. The program takes advantage of our increasing use of video connections and the love of discovering the unique. The concept has legs and reminds me of a much more personalized version of the growing virtual museum tours. Expect others to mimic this as Amazon sets the expectations.
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
Very interesting! I can see people signing up for this, especially now, and in the future this can be a great option for people who don’t have the time or budget for a real vacation.