Amazon’s traffic is way up, but others are doing even better during the pandemic
As consumers have navigated their way through stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions during the pandemic, a new study says Amazon’s web traffic has soared, but other retailers are up even more.
Traffic to the sites of some of the biggest retailers was up a lot in April versus the previous year, according to research by Activate Consulting. For Amazon.com, page views were up 50 percent, with unique site visitors up just one percent. Walmart page views were up 91 percent with unique site visitors up nine percent; Target was up 68 percent and 25 percent; Best Buy up 114 percent and 34 percent; and Costco up 221 percent and 50 percent.
The study of 1900+ adults aged 18 to 64 showed the apparel/shoes/accessories category, along with grocery, household products and beauty/personal care, were the largest categories where consumers made at least one ecommerce purchase. Thirty-six percent of those surveyed said they are likely to continue shopping online for groceries after shelter in place orders end. Grocery shoppers say they value free delivery the most, with website experience, same-day delivery and access to hard to find in-store items also important.
Activate says that over half of online shoppers have purchased from a new retailer during the pandemic and 81 percent plan to continue shopping from these new retailers after it ends. Customers who shop the most frequently and spend the most are more likely to have purchased from a new online retailer.
The study also found that, beyond health and safety concerns, pricing, experience and promotions will be the most important ways to win back core shoppers and reactivate lapsed customers to out-of-home activities. Younger consumers are forecast to return to normal routines within a month while older shoppers will take longer.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why do you think Amazon’s major competitors have gained more traffic than it did during the stay at home period? What can retailers do to retain the greatest amount of their new e-commerce traffic and business?
16 Comments on "Amazon’s traffic is way up, but others are doing even better during the pandemic"
It has always been easy, by default, to go to Amazon first when I have needed something – whether it’s a piece of clothing, a book, etc.
With a lot of people working remotely, there is more time to look at other sites for things people need. Additionally, there were a lot of email blasts and text messages from retailers and businesses saying “we are here for you,” opening up a lot of new eyes to businesses that most would have ignored. Now that a retailer has attracted those new eyes, what does it do to keep those new eyes interested in its business?
A solid plan of engagement needs to be in place so those newfound eyes don’t get bored or disinterested and go back to the default – Amazon.
Amazon is starting from a much, much higher base so of course its growth will be slower. A lower percentage of an already massive number is numerically higher than a higher percentage of a much lower number. Using this logic, Amazon’s increases actually look impressive.
Of course, this does nothing to diminish the success of other retailers. Both Walmart and Target have invested heavily in digital solutions and are reaping the rewards. The online space is more competitive than ever and there is no doubt Amazon will need to work harder to defend its ground. That’s good news for the consumer.
First, there’s falseness in the research. Amazon is so large and dominant, a 1 percent increase in unique site visitors is a far harder challenge than, say, Best Buy’s at 34 percent. Notice that Walmart’s was only up 5 percent — because they’re already huge.
That said, I also think there’s important truth here: Amazon is boring. When I envision shopping in replacement of going to the store, I do not think of Amazon. A store means Target or Walmart or Best Buy, etc. It most certainly does NOT mean Amazon.
As people hunkered down, they missed the physical places which provide added value in their lives. So they think far more about the fundamental experience of shopping in stores rather than the pure utility of Amazon.
I think Amazon got out-performed because, for the first time in my memory, Amazon got out-executed during this pandemic. Widespread stockouts, long wait times and pricing practices bordering on gouging were all commonplace on Amazon.com during the early days of the pandemic – and even continue today. By comparison, many other retailers were able to consistently fulfill same-day orders, provide curbside pickup, and manage inventory and pricing challenges far more effectively than Amazon. They reacted quickly and took full advantage of their store networks to deliver experiences that I believe have a chance to lure customers away from Amazon far beyond the crisis.
To me this illustrates that investment in a solid omnichannel proposition pays dividends. Amazon used to be the only game in town but now others have propositions that are approaching parity – and customers are realizing this. The huge increase in traffic is being shared because of this and the fact that many products consumers want are not always available from Amazon – and they are choosing other retailers they trust.
Amazon may have hit its ceiling. It is ubiquitous and needs no introduction which is why new visitors increased only by 1 percent. The increase in page views show people searching for stuff, not finding it and then going to other stores. For other stores both views and visitors increased as a percentage, because their current customer base is much smaller compared to Amazon.
I tried to get at the absolute numbers, but ran out of patience. I suspect that Amazon’s base going in is so much greater than the others that the Amazon actually increased versus others in the absolute. If anyone has more patience than I and has the absolute numbers, I’d be interested.
The metric that isn’t spoken about here is conversion rate. I would like to see that metric across platforms to truly understand the numbers. Site traffic and unique visitors are vanity metrics that make people feel good. Regardless, Amazon is a behemoth in e-commerce, but the experience is extremely transactional and the shopping experience is challenging if you don’t know what you are looking for. In order to take share, the other platforms need to create an experience that makes it easy to find new product while still letting the customer buy batteries with one swipe. It’s a balance of replenishment and finding newness that is missing from the Amazon experience.
Amazon has just about everything but most consumers don’t think of them for grocery shopping (even though, yes, they have this too). While so many are still staying home, a top priority has been food and provisions. If you normally shopped Walmart or Kroger in-store for groceries then you are more likely to try to figure out their online solutions first, before Amazon’s. There is something to be said for keeping what little continuity you can in times of uncertainty.
It’s not as much that Amazon is losing traffic to competitors but that consumers who normally shopped Amazon’s competitors are just trying to figure out out how to shop those same retailers differently now and likely finding a surprisingly satisfying experience.
Prior to COVID-19 normal life was very busy for most of us; we were going to the office, school, business travel, sporting events, the list is long. Over the years Amazon became the easy, go-to retailer.
Fast forward to shutdowns, work from home, etc. Consumers have had the time and interest to explore other retail options. The e-commerce retailers who have gained new customers and sales should keep in mind once life gets busy again, keeping newfound customers will require frictionless customer experiences. Or their new customers may drift back to the tried-and-true Amazon experience.
Amazon’s competitors are having more success at gaining traffic because they have physical stores to support their online sales. This allows them to offer pickup in-store or in pickup zones. Many consumers like the idea of ordering online and picking up their items without having to go into the store and worry about coronavirus contacts.
To retain the new e-commerce traffic, retailers need to perform flawlessly. Great service and competitive pricing will keep shoppers coming back. Having the items the consumer wants to buy near the pickup location for quick pickup or shipping them at a low cost to arrive in a timely matter will retain the new business.
Personally, I found Amazon out of stock on entirely too many things — products unrelated to hoarding. After a while, I just started going to Walmart.com. And once I knew Amazon was persistently out of stock on an item, I didn’t even check there.
From my perspective, the company seriously fell down across the board. I have been told they were better in Washington State but in most other places, including where I live, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence that they fell down on the job.
In these cases I always want to look at the baselines. The more customers you start with the harder it is to record astronomical percentage increases. So, I’m not starting from the assumption that Amazon is in any danger. As to what retailers can do to retain traffic, that’s easy to answer, if hard to do — just have seamless, flawless execution.