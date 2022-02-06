Are consumers stumped by percent-off promos?
A recent study found that, when advertisers use percentages to promote products, customers tend to be way off in their assessment of what the numbers mean.
The study, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, found that when dealing with percentages exceeding 100 percent, customers more often than not misinterpreted what the figure was meant to signify. When asked to calculate a price of an item that was to be sold for 102 percent more than its original price, more than half of the 400 respondents miscalculated — adding only two percent of the price to the original value, rather than doubling the price and then adding an additional two percent. A tendency for participants to confuse “size of the whole” with “percentage of change in price” when the numbers were bigger than 100 percent appeared to be the explanation. When dealing with percentages lower than 100 percent, study participants fared better.
Consumers have been paying closer attention to percentages as rising inflation has increased consumer awareness of pricing. Practices that retailers and brands use to maintain margins, such as shrinkflation, where the size or content volume of a container is reduced by some percentage while maintaining the same price, have been grabbing headlines and having customers more carefully scrutinizing unit prices at the shelf.
The percentages study is not the first showing that asking customers to do math about pricing in the moment can point them to unexpected conclusions.
Last year a study on coffee prices found that when prices are set just below a round number (for instance, $19.99 or $19.97), customers frequently misinterpret its relation to other prices. Participants in that study were more likely to go for a more expensive, larger cup of coffee when given a choice between a $1 cup and a $1.25 cup, than when given a choice between a 95 cent cup and a $1.20 cup. Doctoral student Juhna Kim, who led the study, said that customers perceived price differentials like $19.99 to $25 as being a bigger leap than $20 to $26, when the opposite is true.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the most effective price messaging tactics — percent-off, BOGO, et al — for moving merchandise? What ethical concerns should guide retailers in their price messaging to consumers?
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Shoppers still have trouble figuring out what 10 percent off is. Make it idiot proof. The days of the 10 percent off with asterisks and another 10 percent off with asterisks are over.
VP of Strategy, Aptos
I can say that our retail customers LOVE BOGOs – Buy one get one, in all its infinite varieties. Buy one get one for 50 percent off (effective 25 percent discount), or buy more save more as well (spend $100, save $25, spend $200, save $60). So I would guess these are some pretty effective promos, at least in terms of driving sales.
I think a bigger concern, though, is making sure that the promo offered is actually profitable. My Revionics colleagues have a strong opinion about this: something like only 20 percent of promos offered actually are profitable. The rest might drive top line sales, but just give margin away. So apparently, it’s not just consumers who struggle with promo math…
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
It’s true, customers don’t do math. I have tried every version of price promotions and the dollar-off version was the most motivational. Shoppers can see a tangible savings and equate $5 off with $5 in their pocket. This has been more effective than the same savings displayed as a percentage off.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Unless the percent off is significant — I think most respond to 50 percent off for example — it gets confusing for customers. Showing actual amount discounted gets a better response in my experience. BOGO also makes sense. I don’t think people stop and think “ah, 50 percent promotion here.” I think they just respond to the two-for-one message.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Retailers should make discounts simple, which generally means showing the actual dollar savings. Some retailers do this by showing a headline percentage off and then showing, on the fixture, a variety of old and new price points.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I question the validity of a study where shoppers were “asked to calculate a price of an item that was to be sold for 102 percent more than its original price.” What retailer does that? (Or maybe I’m being obtuse and I don’t understand the example.) The age-old debate between percentage savings and EDLP rages on.
Whether you accept the validity of high/low pricing or not, many companies have built a promotional business on high percentage savings. (This is part of their value proposition, whether the deals are expressed as price points or as broad percentages.) JCPenney (a decade ago) is the textbook case of a retailer who decided to drop its dependence on “phony” percentage savings, and suffered the consequences with its core customers who responded to that tactic.