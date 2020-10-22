Are immersive technologies ready to build online buying trust?
Immersive technologies — i.e., augmented reality (AR), 360° video, 3D content and virtual reality (VR) — are advanced, affordable and increasingly being welcomed by consumers looking for greater confidence in making online purchases, according to a recent study.
The research from Accenture Interactive describes immersive technologies as the “missing link” between the trust that comes from touching and trying products before buying in-store and the doubts that come from online purchases.
“The reality is that rotating a 3D model of a designer handbag or seeing a 360° video of an oceanfront rental home is more than a cool interaction. It is an exercise in truth seeking,” wrote Accenture in the study. “Unlike anything else in digital commerce, immersive experiences provide accessibility and tangibility.”
The tech’s potential was shown through a global survey taken in March among 3,000 consumers who relied on immersive technologies to evaluate and/or purchase a product and/or service online over the previous six months.
Asked about their top motivations for trying out immersive technologies when shopping online, the top answers were:
- Viewing products without visiting the store, 52 percent;
- Assessing product features and capabilities, 42 percent;
- Experiencing products before purchasing, 42 percent;
- Increasing confidence in purchasing decision, 39 percent;
- Changing, customizing or personalizing products, 29 percent.
The study found that of all the media that influence purchasing, immersive technology is the only one that consumers see growing in the future — only store visits, customer reviews and online search ranked higher as a purchase influencer.
Accenture’s analysis revealed that 64 percent of “leading consumer brands” are starting to invest in immersive experiences for commerce. However, the firm believes many are not investing in ways that are scalable or connected across the business.
Accenture wrote, “They are investing in pockets, doing things like uploading 3D models on product pages, curating personalized make-up palettes and hosting virtual fashion shows to bring people closer to products in the digital world. Winning in digital commerce takes immersive product and service experiences that give consumers purchasing confidence.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How confident are you that immersive technologies will largely close the sensory gap between the in-store and online shopping experience? How close is retail to seeing such technologies define the online shopping experience?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Immersive technologies most certainly provide a richer and more engaging digital shopping experience. They also allow consumers to make more informed choices through being able to explore things like shape or dimensions, which can sometimes be hard to grasp on a one-dimensional webpage. All that said, immersive is not a total replacement for going to a physical store and being able to see, feel, and experience a product. If you’re buying a new sofa or a mattress, for example, being able to test it out is something you need to do in person.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
There is no doubt that immersive technologies will become a huge factor in online shopping — but texture and fit and feel (both physical and emotional) are not factors that can be seen. There is still going to be a lot of first-time learning that is best accomplished in person. Trust is then established in what the brand is communicating. Belief in the brand promise is established over multiple experiences. Then AI and VR can take over. So from my perspective it’s an evolutionary process. And of course, for some it will be a revolutionary process.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Well, I initially thought the same about buying an automobile online without driving it (I thought it would never happen) and I have been proven completely wrong.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I don’t think it will “define” the online buying experience but in the product categories that are relevant (not hammers and screwdrivers), certainly!
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
In the right categories this makes a lot of sense and is already being implemented. I’m thinking high ticket items, especially items that have to match colors or patterns in a home or office.
I don’t think this will be the primary online experience however. For most shopping like grocery for example, consumers want to be fast. Walking virtual aisles shopping virtual planograms adds friction to the experience. I have a list, I know what I want, many items are a repeat purchases, I just don’t think virtual experiences add value to that shopping trip.