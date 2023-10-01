Are ‘price frictions’ undercutting product sales?

Photo: RetailWire

A new university study finds some retailers may be slower to reduce prices to stimulate sales due to “price frictions,” for example, reluctance to move away from prices that end in 99 cents.

The research from professors at IESE Business School in Barcelona and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology focused on two situations when retailers face initial demand uncertainty: new stores and new products. The uncertainty increased the likelihood that price adjustments may be advantageous or necessary after observing initial sales.

The study identified three reasons why retailers may be reluctant to adjust new product prices:

There may be no price changes on related product;

State-level pricing laws require price stickers on each package;

The initial prices end in 99 cents.

In many cases, retailers were found to discontinue their sales of underperforming new products altogether rather than lower prices.

“Intuitively, retailers like to retain 99-cent price endings,” said Diego Aparicio, a marketing professor from IESE Business School, in a statement. “And if a new product has low initial sales, retailers prefer not to touch a 99-cent price instead of triggering a promotion, and as a result, the product is more likely to be discontinued in the short-term. This is a novel side effect of price endings that managers and scholars might want to input in their models.”

A Deloitte study from last year identified three “blind spots” that prevent companies from efficiently adapting pricing strategies to evolving consumer behaviors:

Over reliance on internal data: Overly relying on internal data (or a narrow set of external factors) when analyzing consumers leads brands to miss key trends and opportunities developing elsewhere.

Outdated assumptions around consumer willingness to pay: Pricing-related actions are often based on assumptions that “treat consumers as broad, homogeneous segments” and not reflective of nuanced changes in consumer preferences, a product’s position relative to competitors and “the true level of differentiation established in the market.”

Pricing and promoting with uniformity: Many consumer-focused companies continue to set prices and promotional offers at a national level, limiting their ability to capitalize on localized or individualized growth opportunities.