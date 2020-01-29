Are retailers ready for the coronavirus?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an update earlier this week on the spread of the coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, from Wuhan, China to the U.S. and other countries.
To date, five patients in the U.S. have tested positive for the virus, while 32 were negative and 73 others are still awaiting confirmation. States with confirmed cases of the virus include Arizona, California, Illinois and Washington. People infected with the virus have symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure.
In China, the number of people infected with the virus is now listed at more than 6,000. Of those, 132 have died.
Concerns about a global outbreak of the virus have been blamed for turmoil in financial markets in recent days. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 267 points in trading on Monday.
American businesses have begun restricting travel to China and arranged charter flights to bring U.S. citizens home.
U.S. companies operating stores in China are taking steps to address the virus. Starbucks has temporarily closed more than 2,000 of its locations. The coffee giant has cautioned that the coronavirus outbreak in China could “materially affect” its results this year.
Apple is another company with a sizable footprint in China, including factories and retail.
“We’ve currently closed one of our retail stores and a number of channel partners have also closed their storefronts,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook on the company’s first-quarter earnings call yesterday. “Many of the stores that remain opened have also reduced operating hours. We’re taking additional precautions and frequently deep-cleaning our stores as well as conducting temperature checks for employees.”
The CDC has offered preventative actions to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus and other viruses. Number one on the list is for people to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, the agency recommends alcohol-based sanitizers. Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces is also recommended by the CDC.
Based on past experience with viral outbreaks, retailers can expect higher demand for soaps, sanitizers and household cleaning supplies.
In a note to clients, Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad said L Brands, which operates Bath & Body Works, stood to benefit from concerns about the virus. Mr. Saad said the retailer could see a lift in same-store sales between two and four percent as concerned consumers buy more soap and sanitizers. He pointed to the uptick the company saw in sales during the 2009 outbreak of the H1N1 swine flu as analogous to the current situation.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What would you say is the current state of readiness among American retailers and restaurant operators for an outbreak of the coronavirus or other easily spread viruses? What steps should retailers be taking now to address the situation?
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Specifically speaking to American retailers and restaurant operators in America – What steps can they take? More data is needed to see if a response is warranted. In the meantime, wash hands, clean surfaces, and prepare food to proper specifications — the stuff they should be doing anyway.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Normally in chaos there is an opportunity, but retailers should tread carefully as the concerns around the coronavirus increase. Trust and transparency matter and retailers should raise awareness about the seriousness of this matter with their store associates as well as consumers. While a cure is far off, everyone has to collectively take measures to ensure that there is containment and preventive measures in place to help mitigate spreading the virus further.
It is commendable to see the concrete steps that the Chinese government is taking to help contain the virus. We should expect a higher level of awareness and education around preventive measures to help contain the virus in the U.S. Washing hands and taking sanitary measures is fundamental, however it has to be enforced by all institutions.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
From what I’ve heard, no one was ready for this. No vaccine, no treatment. Now the world is reacting and learning more each day as the virus spreads globally. Even basic, disposable face masks are questionable in their effectiveness. Bottom line for retailers, exhibit hygiene sanitation practices with staff and inform staff of a prepared statement for when shoppers question them.
President, City Square Partners LLC
The readiness of American retailers and restaurant operators is no better or worse than that of any other developed country. Meaning it has not been top of mind nor are the vast majority of businesses adequately prepared for it as part of a business disaster recovery plan. Retailers and restaurants need to look at this from the top of their organizations to the bottom. First and foremost, how do you stockpile cleaning and hygiene supplies across the supply-chain and in each retail location for employees and customers (as they enter the store)? Second, establish and enforce higher frequency cleaning of all spaces from retail floor space to supply-chain operations to corporate office space. Third, escalate and educate around policies for employees staying home when sick. Finally, a retailer better have a great action plan to address public perception if one or more of their retail locations has an employee virus outbreak.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
So other than washing hands (what we have always been told to do) and keeping surfaces clean, what else is there to do? The masks apparently provide no protection and people can have symptoms but not have the actual virus. A vaccine is being developed but trials may not begin until the summer. I think there are a lot of unknowns still and until more is known, information being passed to retailers and food service businesses will be directional and sketchy (other than about the basic hygiene rules — which they should always be following).
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
I agree with Bethany that restaurants and retailers should be making sure that their policies and processes dealing with cleanliness and sanitation are being followed. We have explained to clients that retail clean is not restaurant clean. The standards are often lower due to the nature of the products they sell.
The other issue both need to deal with is their staffs. At this time of year employees often come to work when they are not feeling well because it’s just a cold or a little bit of the flu. I would encourage all companies to ask their employees if they are not feeling well not to come to work.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It’s hard to prepare for an airborne virus. The last update I read there were 6,000 cases in China and 130 deaths. It makes sense for retailers to respond there. In the U.S. the task is to ensure the small number of cases we have do not spread.
I did think twice before getting on a plane to Seattle yesterday, but there is little an individual can do, other than wash your hands a lot and disinfect surfaces.
Restaurants can hyper focus on cleanliness, that’s easy when we’re talking food prep. It’s tougher at retail because shoppers are in and out of stores all day long. Stressing hygiene is a given, it’s certainly a conversation management should have at store level.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I am hearing from former workmates in China. The steps being taken are draconian. Spring Festival extended for 10 days. People highly recommended to just stay at home and not travel. Do not even visit friends. Businesses shutting down as a result. Borders shutting down. Extensive travel restrictions. No business, town, city, or state is ready for something of this scale. Better an extreme abundance of caution in the absence of hard information. I don’t hear panic, just a frustrating acknowledgment that the caution is well advised.