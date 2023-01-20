Bite-sized content tests bring Dick’s impressive results
When many retailers nationwide were forced to operate as e-commerce-only companies in March of 2020 due to pandemic-related lockdowns, Shawn Wilkinson, e-commerce program manager for personalization at Dick’s Sporting Goods, saw an opportunity to launch an initiative that would enhance the company’s ability to reach the right customer. (In Dick’s parlance, the right “athlete”.) Mr. Wilkinson discussed the steps the company took to customize and target its content and the successes it has seen in a session this week at the 2023 NRF Big Show.
Prior to the initiative, Dick’s email communications had been fairly general. By assessing what users were doing on the website, Dick’s undertook a project of customizing email communications to match the interests of the people who were browsing and not converting. This project of segmentation then led to a reassessment of the website content itself.
“I really wanted to focus on getting the right messaging to the right athletes at the right time,” Mr. Wilkinson said.
After determining that the company could segment its web content as necessary and record analytics to determine customer behavior, Mr. Wilkinson’s team implemented its “Art of the Possible” program. The initiative lasted the month of April 2020, and consisted of the team launching as many “lean, scrappy test experiences” as possible on the website to see what worked.
Mr. Wilkinson gave some specific advice for those retailers wanting to undertake similar content customization initiatives:
- Get cross-functional buy-in within the enterprise;
- Think of a mission statement and vision;
- Set clear KPIs to measure success, iterate and demonstrate the value of the program to get further executive buy-in.
He also suggested that retailers can find success with personalization through doing “bite-sized” tests.
“You don’t have to do these giant, grand tests that stretch across your entire shopping journey,” said Mr. Wilkinson. “You can do something very small, very easy, and I think that’s really the part that trips up a lot of people. You’re trying to go after this big idea because you want to… have this big impact. It’s OK to start small and it’s OK for the test not to always work out… it matters what you’re learning.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with Mr. Wilkinson’s position that bite-sized content tests are a good way to pursue customization and personalization with email, web content, etc.? Do you see content customization as becoming more vital to conversions, and how can retailers most effectively customize and segment their digital content?
2 Comments on "Bite-sized content tests bring Dick’s impressive results"
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This makes abundant sense, and I can only hope more retailers embrace this strategy quickly. It might reduce the number of emails in my inbox significantly. Put those algorithms to work!
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
Home runs are fun and exciting to watch but often come at the cost of high strikeout rates. The best hitters work with the pitches and situations presented to them. I think Mr. Wilkinson’s position, if executed as advised, is a great way to hit a lot of singles and to obtain a lot of experience, awareness and knowledge so that when the opportunity presents itself, he will have additional information and muscle memory to take the bigger swing with greater confidence resulting in an improved chance of success (the home run). I think bite-sized testing is a viable strategy in understanding a fickle and competitive online space but it will require organizational patience and commitment to execute it properly (and also reduce the spam in my inbox).