Source: David’s Bridal

David’s Bridal has become the first bridal brand to use augmented reality (AR) technology to virtually bring a gown-wearing mannequin into living rooms.

Brides or bridesmaids heading to David’s website can use their smartphones to load a 3-D image of a mannequin in a selected wedding or bridesmaid dress. A 360-degree angle feature enables brides to virtually walk around the dresses to closely inspect beading, fabric and trains. Brides who already have their gowns can upload shots of themselves in them and virtually stand alongside bridesmaid dresses to see which colors and prints match best.

Lizzy Ellingson, David’s chief digital experience officer, said the 3-D renderings help brides gain “confidence to narrow down options and buy online, which is something we know brides are becoming more comfortable with every day.”

David’s has also introduced virtual stylists and consultations this year as in-store shopping has faced pandemic restrictions.

Initially used to enable consumers to virtually try on make-up and see how furniture would look in homes, AR-applications have extended into apparel, jewelry and sunglasses. Particularly for a category such as apparel, a side benefit is expected to be reduced returns as virtual try-on provides more confidence in purchases.

For back-to-school, Levi’s partnered with Kohl’s to enable customers to use Snapchat’s Selfie Lens feature to virtually try-on apparel and then mix and match. Levi’s is also rolling out virtually rendered models across different body types, helping customers imagine how items will look on their body size.

According to a new survey from Vertebrae, an AR-technology solution provider, of more than 1,100 consumers:

Seventy-two percent of Americans are familiar with AR and 39 percent have experience with AR while shopping — nearly twice as many as in 2018;

Thirty-seven percent want to use AR to virtually try on makeup or new looks — twice as many as in 2018;

Fifty-four percent would like to use AR to place items in their environment prior to purchase;

Seventy-six percent of shoppers that used AR say that the experience increased their confidence to make a purchase.