Can ‘boo-bags’ save Halloween?
The retail world is anticipating a difficult Halloween season with fears of the novel coronavirus and mandates to social distance limiting both trick-or-treating for kids and parties for adults. Retailers, grocers and brands have, however, begun exploring creative strategies that could save the holiday.
Boo bags are a fairly new tradition that had been catching on before the novel coronavirus pandemic and some retailers and brands now see them as a source of hope for this year’s Halloween. A boo bag is a bag filled with candy and other Halloween-related items that one family leaves on the doorstep of another, accompanied by a note indicating that the recipient has been “booed” and must pass it along by “booing” other houses. Since there is no face-to-face contact required between boo-er and boo-ee when dropping off or picking up a boo bag, it limits the possibility of the transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Regional Midwest grocer Meijer has made the boo bag a central part of its Halloween strategy. The retailer has put up a “You’ve Been Booed” website featuring creative ideas for making boo bags and item lists shoppable via the store’s home delivery and curbside pickup services. Meijer has also posted two printable signs, one giving the instructions for “booing” to accompany the dropped-off boo bag and one to hang in the window indicating that a house has already been “booed” and does not need another bag.
CVS has also gotten involved in the concept, partnering with Hershey’s to deliver one million boo bags available for purchase through the drugstore chain’s locations and free with a pharmacy purchase, according to CNN. Target has engaged in a similar effort, giving away boo bag starter kits with its curbside pickup orders.
Betting on boo bags isn’t the only way retailers intend to help customers celebrate Halloween.
Lowe’s, for instance, is launching a curbside trick-or-treating event at all of its locations nationwide. Families can reserve a spot online, then drive by and pick up a free pumpkin and candy on one of the last two Thursdays in October.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think promoting boo bags, holding curbside trick-or-treating events and employing other creative Halloween-themed strategies will enable retailers to have a successful Halloween? What would you suggest for retailers that usually depend on business pegged to trick-or-treating to salvage the holiday?
6 Comments on "Can 'boo-bags' save Halloween?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
There’s no doubt that retailers are being very creative and that shows the flexibility and alertness of many in our industry. However, while boo bags will drive some trade, the sad fact is that Halloween spend is going to be down over last year. Like a lot of things, the occasion has been disrupted by the virus and there is very little anyone can do to completely remedy that situation.
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
I love the idea of boo bags! As a mom, I know how excited my kids are for Halloween in the anticipation of the candy that they are going to collect and it was hard explaining to them why we won’t go trick-or-treating this year. With boo bags and curbside trick-or-treating events we can enjoy this holiday as safely as possible. However in the absence of parties and other holiday gatherings I do anticipate a slight decline in the Halloween sales compared to last year. In addition to boo bags, retailers can also look into home party bags for a virtual celebration. It’s not the same but we have to continue to get creative to enjoy these occasions.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Look, it’s a great idea but — what happens TO THE CHILDREN when one neighbor decides it is all over for them, and stops passing bags? And that can happen earlier in the afternoon. It is a great effort on behalf of the retailers, but I don’t think it will reach their desired projections. I hope I am wrong. I hate to see the little ones disappointed.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
Any activity you can drive is going to be good activity, as long as you’re not creating a super-spreader event in the process. I think the retailers who are going to have the least room to be creative are mall-based retailers – normally, not a bad place to take your kid, especially if the weather’s bad or you don’t have a good neighborhood to walk. This year, I don’t see that happening.
I’m intrigued by the fact that consumers are still spending strongly on Halloween, especially on candy. I suspect some families are making up for no trick-or-treating or parties with home celebrations. If I had young kids, I’d be tapping into Easter tricks to create Halloween candy hunts and craft activities and maybe watching a bunch of Halloween movies. Maybe even a costume fashion show to share with family. But not going out to a bunch of other people’s houses. That would be another way retailers could support families during another event trashed by COVID-19 – helping them create memorable experiences at home.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Boo bags have been around for more than 20 years in some neighborhoods. Relying on that isn’t going to save this holiday. Retailers need to accept that Halloween is going to be a letdown this year and plan for other ways to make up for the shortfall.