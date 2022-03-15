CEO sees connections and collaboration as key to Office Depot’s future
Office Depot is combining humanity and technology to become more customer focused.
Kevin Moffitt, CEO of Office Depot, speaking at the recent eTail West 2022 conference, shared how his company’s e-commerce team is applying user-centered design (UCD) techniques and expertise from store associates to create more connection points with stores, customers and communities.
Mr. Moffitt, who was one of the most engaging and animated presenters at the conference, stated that “internal alignment and collaboration are critical to being truly customer focused, and it’s not about the website or the store — it’s about the customer.”
Below are examples of how Office Depot is harvesting, packaging and communicating compelling content inside and outside of the organization to enhance engagement.
- Pivot videos are used to communicate promotion launches, new products and operational tips throughout the organization.
- Advocacy packages, individual product or product combinations that employees have identified to solve real customer problems, are documented and used internally to inform merchandising and store operations as well as externally in email marketing campaigns. While other retailers presenting at the conference shared how store associates stepped into digital CSR and social influencer roles, Office Depot took this a step further and packaged up knowledge for internal and external purposes.
- Office Depot shares the credit for curbside delivery, where more than one million transactions in 2021 were fulfilled in 20-minutes at an almost 100 percent on-time rate. “Rather than worrying about who gets credit for the sale, prioritize opportunities for digital and physical connections to create a virtuous customer cycle,” said Mr. Moffitt. Since the conference, Office Depot has announced it will provide on-demand delivery from its 1,000 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores through a partnership with DoorDash.
- Start Proud, a community investment initiative, is powered by an integrated B2B distribution platform and volunteer associates. In 2021 Office Depot assembled and delivered 18,000 backpacks filled with educational supplies to students and teachers, enhancing community relations.
- Monday meet-ups digitally connect store general managers with corporate leaders and one another to share information and momentum.
It’s a fact that customers who connect in multiple ways have a much greater lifetime value. Mr. Moffitt believes that “store associates are the heart of operation” and that “digital teams can help optimize customer relationships through the use of user-centered design, usability, focus groups and other techniques.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are retailers generally more focused on technology than human intelligence? Is store personnel expertise leveraged as much as it should be?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "CEO sees connections and collaboration as key to Office Depot’s future"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Turns out that it’s a great idea to have a whole store behave like a Genius Bar or Geek Squad. Or to put it into very old fashioned terminology, make it all about customer service. Customer service in the 2020s looks a little different than it did last century.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Retail has been focused on e-commerce and technology for too long, ignoring the fact that over 70 percent of sales still happen through some form of brick-and-mortar. Office Depot is ahead of the curve in re-engineering their business around the customer rather than around technology. Leveraging the collective learnings of frontline staff, and aligning the entire company around those learnings, is a brilliant move that should quickly yield results.
Co-founder, RSR Research
CEO and Disruptive Retail Specialist, Gustie Creative LLC
For the past few years, Office Depot has been innovating and investing in technology that has led to today’s digital teams that can collaborate and effectively apply user-centered design to improve the customer experience. Office Depot invested in focus groups from as early as 2014 to gain insight that led to the smaller footprint and small business focused Store of the Future roll-out in 2017. These investments in innovation helped to refined the user-centered design that is Office Depot’s current focus and I applaud Kevin Moffitt for his efforts to “prioritize opportunities for digital and physical connections to create a virtuous customer cycle.”
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Three cheers for the CEO of Office Depot for articulating what many of us know and have been talking about for some time. Get the right staff, well motivated, trained and working together with one focus, the customer, and you are on to a winner. The store staff are the heart of the organization and using technology to help them, train them and share information across the organization is the best use of technology not for its own sake. What he is also talking about is local interactions with the community as well, building the many touch points with their customers and making them feel valued. Well done! It can only lead to more success for Office Depot.
CEO, New Sega Home
I think connecting more to stores is a great idea, however there have to be some clear boundaries and acknowledgment that it is a partnership. Bed Bath & Beyond is one case study example as they have been doing this for many years. Stores are able on their own to have a localized approach and opt into programs. However there have been instances where the buying team has been at the mercy of a wide range of overwhelming opinions. Bloomingdale’s has an excellent program of “specialists” that are trained in select departments. It’s certainly an easier task to manage with the small number of locations, but this created a forum and structure for trained field staff to communicate with corporate.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
The more connection points that a retailer can make with a customer, the more valuable the relationship. The key is that the experiences for the customer, across channels are consistent and positive. By focusing technology on connecting the interpersonal and digital experiences, Office Depot is really on the right track here.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
As today’s discussion regarding Walgreens is a perfect example of lack of customer-centricity, Home Depot goes entirely in the opposite direction.